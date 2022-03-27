By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a voluntary nationwide recall that may be affecting many people’s medicine cabinets.

The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of Milk of Magnesia are being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination.

The affected products include: Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension, Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL, and Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL.

They were distributed to hospitals, nursing homes and clinics across the country between May 1, 2020 and June 28, 2021.

The popular over-the-counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress.

So far, there are no known reports of illness.

More information on the packaging information can be found here on the FDA’s website.