By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – One local church opened its doors to the community on Sunday night to offer its prayers for Ukraine.

Four different faith communities came together under one roof at Saint Peter’s Church in Evans City to show their support.

Members of the church approached their pastor and asked – “what can we do to help the people of Ukraine?”

His answer was to pray.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do for Ukraine but pray so everybody felt that’s just what we needed to be doing,” said Ruthie Pickett.

Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, people everywhere have felt a sense of helplessness and uncertainty.

As they watch from the other side of the world as the people of Ukraine senselessly lose loved ones, they knew they had to do something.

“Was on peoples hearts so much that it was clear we had to do something to respond and to show that we care,” said Pastor Brandon James.

Dozens from all denominations came together and turned to God for help.

“It’s a community effort to pray for what is going on in a country that was hit all of sudden and it’s very devastating to see these people suffer the way they’re suffering especially the children,” Kathy Morgan said.

All of the money collected during the service will go directly to the Lutheran Disaster Response to help those in need.

“They are currently working in the areas surrounding Ukraine and countries that will receive them and receive the refugees to ensure that those who had to flee Ukraine are cared for,” Pastor James said.