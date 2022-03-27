CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Hill District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, UPMC, UPMC Matlida H. Theiss Health Center

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Monday will be a big day for the Hill District.

READ MORE: Junior Wrestlers From Across Pennsylvania Take Part In State Championships In Pittsburgh

A new UPMC health clinic will open to help address health disparities in the community.

READ MORE: 'It Benefits People In Ukraine:' Top Secret Colonials 24-Hour Gaming Marathon Helps Raise Funds

The UPMC Matilda H. Theiss Health Center will be providing behavioral health services, access to a nutritionist, social worker visits, checkups, regular screenings, and vaccinations.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Snow Totals Set Daily Maximum Record For March In Pittsburgh

It will be located on 1860 Centre Avenue next to PNC Bank.