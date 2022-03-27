By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Monday will be a big day for the Hill District.
A new UPMC health clinic will open to help address health disparities in the community.
The UPMC Matilda H. Theiss Health Center will be providing behavioral health services, access to a nutritionist, social worker visits, checkups, regular screenings, and vaccinations.
It will be located on 1860 Centre Avenue next to PNC Bank.