By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the rest of the day.

It will be a bitterly cold day with temperatures in the 20s to near 30°.

Most places will stay below freezing all day, so the threat for black ice will last as well until Monday afternoon when we go above freezing.

Winds will continue to be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts possible up to 35 mph.

Snow accumulation amounts still remain unchanged from previous snowfall map yesterday. Snow will lighten up overnight but linger into Monday during the first half of the day.

Monday morning will be very cold with temperatures in the teens and wind chills possible in the single digits.

Tuesday will be in the 40s so that will allow for the snow to melt away.

A chance for mixing weather is in place for Tuesday night, but it will switch to all rain by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will soar into the 60s for highs.

Low 70s return Thursday with a few more rain showers.

Then we fall back into the 50s for Friday and Saturday.