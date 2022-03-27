By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Pittsburgh residents, mark your calendars because a change is coming.
On Friday, the city will start ticketing once again if your car is still on the street during sweeping.
City leaders are bringing back the street sweeping program after hitting a pause due to the pandemic.
Street sweeping will resume Friday and the season lasts through November 30.