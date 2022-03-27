CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Street Sweeping

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Pittsburgh residents, mark your calendars because a change is coming.

READ MORE: Pa. Resources Council's 'Traveling Recycling Bin' Headed To Our Area

On Friday, the city will start ticketing once again if your car is still on the street during sweeping.

READ MORE: KDKA Links: March 21-27

City leaders are bringing back the street sweeping program after hitting a pause due to the pandemic.

MORE NEWS: A Sure Sign Of Spring: Rita's Offering Free Italian Ice On The First Day

Street sweeping will resume Friday and the season lasts through November 30.