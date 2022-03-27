PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Our final weekend of March has been more wintry than spring-like and scattered snow showers will continue tonight into early Monday morning before finally tapering off for good.

Alert: First Alert Weather for Tonight and will continue through the morning shows tomorrow. Ron is aware and will make a call after the morning shows when to drop First Alert. We are keeping it in effect for the morning with scattered snow showers continuing at least through early to mid-morning making for slick roads/black ice plus cold/windy conditions with wind chills briefly hitting single digits toward bus stop time for the kids Monday.

Aware: Could see a touch of freezing drizzle/mix changing to rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday before a huge warm-up in temps through the day. Monitoring whether this will cause any issues for AM commute or be just plain rain by then.

We set a daily maximum record today for snowfall in Pittsburgh with 2.5” over the past 24 hours. The old record was 1.8” for today set back in 1891. This is the second daily snowfall record we’ve broken this month (March 12th was the other one).

We’re now up to 16.2” of snow for Pittsburgh for March which is more than double the average of 7.6” and we could see an additional coating up to 1” in some spots by Monday afternoon.

Roads will be slick with black ice possible tonight and tomorrow morning as unseasonably cold temperatures stick around with lows near 20 and blustery wind chills in the single digits.

Tuesday will be dry and warmer but we’re watching a chance for a bit of freezing drizzle/mix late Tuesday night into early Wednesday before it changes to plain rain and temperatures soar into the 60s Wednesday and close to 70 for Thursday!

March is going out with a bang but will end up like a “lamb” Wednesday and Thursday!

