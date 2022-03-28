By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at a home in Robinson.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Cold Temperatures, Snow Chances
The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Helen Street.
It’s not clear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.
Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as updates become available.
Follow KDKA-TV’s Briana Smith on Twitter for real-time updates to this story:
Several fire departments are on scene trying to put out the fire.
I’m seeing Robinson, Sewickley, Crafton and Oakdale firefighters. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9gL6QozKrX
— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) March 28, 2022