CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Helen Street, House Fire, Robinson

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at a home in Robinson.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Cold Temperatures, Snow Chances

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Helen Street.

READ MORE: Pat Narduzzi Signs Contract Extension With University Of Pittsburgh

It’s not clear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as updates become available.

MORE NEWS: Bright Headlights: What You Can Do To Minimize Their Impact On You While Driving

Follow KDKA-TV’s Briana Smith on Twitter for real-time updates to this story: