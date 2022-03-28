PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to AAA, gas prices are starting to stabilize.
In the Pittsburgh area, gas is around $4.31 per gallon. AAA said that's down about 5 to 10 cents from last week.
As more people travel, prices are expected to go up with higher demands in the summers. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine could factor into prices as well.
The travel agency recommends filling up at a quarter tank. They recently have seen a rise in calls for people running out of gas.
"When you run your vehicle lower than a quarter tank of gas, you're getting to the point where you're going to start putting the mechanical aspects of your car in harm's way. The fuel pump for example," AAA East Central Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity said.
To save some on gas, AAA recommends combining trips, carpooling, using the more fuel-efficient car in the household and reducing your speed. Speeding burns gas in a less efficient manner.