By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It would have been a reasonable expectation to think that Evgeni Malkin would have had a slow start to the season after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason, but the results for the Penguins center have been anything but slow.

Malkin has now scored 16 goals in just 30 games so far this season, having added 3 goals to that tally yesterday evening with a hat trick against the Red Wings.

From teammates to coaches, Malkin garnered high praise following the 11-2 win over Detroit, the first time the Penguins scored 11 goals in a game since 1993.

“He’s so fun to watch – just unbelievable skill. He’s making high-end plays every time he has the puck… Even though he’s a little under the weather, he still scored a hat trick,” Danton Heinen said.

“Geno, in my mind, is one of the greatest players of all time. Not just his generation. He’s one of the greatest players of all time,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said.

The Pens’ 11-2 win came two days after dropping a Metropolitan Division tilt against the New York Rangers by a score of 5-1 on the road.

The team will look to continue its winning ways when they host the Rangers tomorrow night, looking to avenge Friday night’s loss. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.