PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A busy corridor for commuters is about to become complicated even for seasoned Pittsburgh drivers.
Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to Rt. 28 Northbound in Aspinwall will close.
The ramp will be closed so that crews can renovate the bridge, install sound walls, and improve the drainage system.
PennDOT says the project is part of the $47 million Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Project.
If you usually use this ramp as part of your travel, here’s one detour you can take:
- From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall.
- Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road
- Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road
- Take another left onto the Rt. 28 Northbound ramp
The ramp closure is expected to last until late June.
Click here for more detour information and routes provided by PennDOT.