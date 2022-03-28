POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A collision involving as many as 60 vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania and sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals on Monday, according to officials.

The crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. and John Blickley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Schuylkill County, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident. About 40 vehicles including multiple tractor trailers were involved in the initial crash, he said.

State police, however, estimated that approximately 50 to 60 vehicles were involved. State police reported multiple injuries in an alert posted to Twitter, but said they couldn’t confirm any fatalities yet.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY – Foster Twp: Multiple vehicle pileup crash on I-81 N in the area of MM 116 due to a snow squall. Approx. 50-60 vehicles involved w/ multiple injuries. A large fire involving several vehicles continues to burn. PSP cannot confirm fatalities at this time. pic.twitter.com/M6NmRfUk4p — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) March 28, 2022

Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties responded and took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment.

Blickley said three tractor-trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel responded. Smaller fires broke out in other vehicles as well but all had been brought under control, he said. As of 2:30, state police said the fire was still burning.

Footage uploaded to social media on Monday showed an out-of-control tractor-trailer smash into a large dump truck, turning it nearly 180 degrees. Another large truck spewed black smoke and orange flames into the air and an SUV struck a passenger car sending the sedan spinning, narrowly missing its driver who stood on the shoulder of the highway shrouded in snow and fog.

The person who posted the video did not immediately respond to requests seeking additional information. People off camera can be heard yelling as the cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute.

Schuylkill County’s transportation authority helped transport uninjured motorists involved in the crash to a warming center set up by the local Red Cross, where family members can connect with them or they can arrange for rides.

The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility.”

“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow,” forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.”

Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.

“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous,” he said.

Blickley warned that the northbound section of the interstate will likely be closed “well into the evening” as the crash investigation and clean up continues. He also cautioned that more squall warnings are expected throughout the afternoon and asked people to be careful and pull over if needed.

