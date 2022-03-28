By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Announces Free Earth Day Programs Throughout April
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is offering free Earth Day activities throughout April. For details on the events, click here.
Rep. Ryan Warner Offering Property Tax And Rent Rebate Help
State rep. Ryan Warner is inviting senior citizens to the Connellsville Area Senior Center for assistance with filing property tax and rent rebate claims. For details on the event, click here.