By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was seriously injured when police said a woman hit him with a car after a fight in Knoxville.
Police said officers found a wrecked vehicle when they were called to Knox Avenue Friday just before midnight. Police said they found an injured man nearby on Grape Street.
A person with the victim said the woman had hit him with a car after a fight, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police identified the driver as 44-year-old Tina McAfee.
She’s in the Allegheny County Jail facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, criminal attempt and reckless driving.