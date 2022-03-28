By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of talking his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recording a 10-year-old girl in the bathroom appeared before a judge on Monday.

The preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Brian Mintmier was postponed when the prosecution asked for extra time for the ongoing investigation.

Mintmier is also accused of having a box cutter in his pocket while he was inside Ramsey Elementary School earlier this month.

It’s believed Mintmier was in the bathroom for about 40 minutes before being discovered.

His defense attorney, Casey White, said his client is dealing with mental health issues.

“There was some confusion, obviously,” White said. “There’s a mental health component to this matter, and right now while incarcerated, he is addressing that and he’ll continue to address that. So, right now, the focus is his mental health and how he’s coping with this situation and what lies ahead.”

The school employee who allowed Mintmier into the school is on leave pending the results of the investigation.