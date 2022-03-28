PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A KDKA First Alert Weather Day is in effect due to continued cold and snowy conditions.

Right Now: It is cold, windy, and snowy. Highs today may not get back to the 30s.

Alert: We have extended the first alert weather day through this morning due to continued cold and snowy conditions.

Aware: Today’s record low is 11 degrees. We have a shot at setting a record morning low on Tuesday morning with the record low sitting at 13. I am forecasting

a Tuesday morning low of 15.

Record-setting snow fell in Pittsburgh yesterday with 2.5” of snow falling at the National Weather Service Offices in Moon.

Snow showers will continue off and on through the morning hours and into the afternoon hours today.

I have snow chances through at least 3:00 p.m. and perhaps even longer than that.

Skies should clear right as the sun is going down today with the chance for record-setting low temperatures impacting our area on Tuesday morning.

Right now the Tuesday morning record low is 13 degrees.

I am forecasting a daily low of 15°.

Today is just going to be a nasty day with wind chills in the brutal range all day long. This morning I expect we will see single-digit wind chills in most places for the morning commute.

The snow has continued overnight with black ice possible in spots this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine coming between each one of the snow squalls that will bring brief and intense snow showers before moving on.

While these snow showers aren’t caused initially by Lake Erie, the lake water is enhancing the snow showers with them picking

up in intensity as they pass over the ‘warm’ lake waters.

The reason for unsettled weather will continue to lift to the northeast this afternoon, eventually ending the chance for snow by around

3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Looking ahead, a warm front will roll through the area on Wednesday morning and will bring some light rain showers our way. Our highs will go from the mid-40s on Tuesday to near 70 on Wednesday afternoon.

The warm weather sticks around through Thursday even with light rain expected through the day.

The rain will continue on Friday with temperatures cooling as cold air races back into our area.

