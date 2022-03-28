By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A robotics company headquartered in Pittsburgh will be acquired by a company in Utah.
The deal between RE2 Robotics and Sarcos Robotics is valued at $100 million.
RE2 spun out of Carnegie Mellon University more than two decades ago, and now has more than 100 employees in Pittsburgh. Both companies make robotic arms and products for government and commercial applications.
The deal is expected to be finalized in the next few months.