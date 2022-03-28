By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small plane has slid off the runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, KDKA-TV has learned.
Few details were immediately available, but Westmoreland County Dispatch reported that it happened just after 10 a.m. Monday.
The agency did not indicate whether anyone was injured, or how the plane slid off the runway.
Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.