By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person has died in a two-alarm fire at a home in Robinson Township.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Helen Street.

A woman was killed in the fire, the Robinson Township police chief said. Her name has not been released.

KDKA-TV’s Briana Smith reported from the scene at noon that the fire was still burning more than four hours later.

The Red Cross is helping three other people who lived in the home.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

The fire marshal is investigating.

Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as updates become available.

Follow KDKA-TV’s Briana Smith on Twitter for real-time updates to this story: