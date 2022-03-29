By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three parents now face charges following an incident involving a Connellsville school bus driver this month.
The Connellsville School District said several students on the bus violated the code of conduct.
The driver pulled over to wait for a school representative.
Parents showed up after their kids claimed the driver wasn’t letting them off.
Jerome Stout, Tavin Brown and Kayla Leon are all charged for entering the bus and disorderly conduct.
The district will decide if any of the students will face disciplinary action.