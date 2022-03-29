CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
John “Jacob” Predis, 42, died Sunday in the crash near Shalersville.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reservist assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing died this weekend in a crash in Ohio.

(Photo Credit: Schellhaas Funeral Home Inc.)

Lt. Col. John “Jacob” Predis, 42, died Sunday in the crash near Shalersville, according to a release from the Pittsburgh Air Force Reserve Station. The Sewickley man was the assistant director of operations with the 758th Airlift Squadron, and he served in the United States Air Force for 19 years.

Service arrangements will be through Schellhaas Funeral Home in Sewickley.

“Jacob was an integral part of the flying squadron,” said Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, in the release. “He was a loving husband and father to his family and a faithful friend to all who knew him. His positive attitude and leadership style will be surely missed.”

The wing said Predis had many awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

Police are investigating the crash.