WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) — The driver of a car involved in a crash over the weekend that killed her fiancé and three children has died, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Muriel Michael, 28, of Wauseon, died on Monday from injuries she suffered in the two-vehicle crash. the patrol said.
Michael was driving in Fulton County on Saturday night when the driver of an SUV failed to stop and hit her car, the patrol said. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Also killed in the crash were Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon; Deklin Jankowski, 9; Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1.
A friend told The Blade in Toledo that the couple planned to marry this summer.
The crash remains under investigation.
