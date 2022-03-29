(CNN/KDKA) — The Foo Fighters have announced they are canceling their upcoming tour performances, citing the recent death of the group’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins, the band said in a statement to CNN. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Hawkins’ death was announced last Friday, hours before the group was set to perform a concert in Bogota, Colombia.

The group was next slated to perform at the Grammy Awards on April 3, with global tour dates through the summer.

Pittsburgh was supposed to be the first stop on the band’s North American tour.

They were set to stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on May 14, but that has been canceled as well.

We lost one of rock music’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to his family, the band, and fans around the world as we all mourn this heartbreaking loss. RIP Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/c49TXvSoxt — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) March 26, 2022

(TM and © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN/Chloe Melas contributed to this report.)