By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash has shut down part of I-79 southbound Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over I-79 at the Emsworth-Sewickley exit to the Neville Island Bridge exit Tuesday around 4 p.m. Traffic appeared to be at a standstill shortly before rush hour started.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

PennDOT said the crash has since been cleared.

There’s been no word on any injuries.