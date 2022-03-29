By: KDKA-TV News Staff

National Vietnam War Veterans Day At Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a day honoring the nearly three million service members who served in Vietnam from Nov. 1, 1955 until May 15, 1975.

There’s a “Welcome Home” event at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall Tuesday night. The public can attend in person or watch online.

It runs from 6-8:30 p.m.

For more information on attending, click here.

Child Care Hiring Days For PA Scheduled For March 29-31

Child Care Hiring Days For PA Scheduled For March 29-31

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Announces Free Earth Day Programs Throughout April

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Announces Free Earth Day Programs Throughout April

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is offering free Earth Day activities throughout April.

Rep. Ryan Warner Offering Property Tax And Rent Rebate Help

Rep. Ryan Warner Offering Property Tax And Rent Rebate Help

State rep. Ryan Warner is inviting senior citizens to the Connellsville Area Senior Center for assistance with filing property tax and rent rebate claims.