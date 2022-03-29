PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A short greeting will leave a lasting impact for local Vietnam veterans.

“Pittsburgh was very dissatisfied, especially at the colleges where they were protesting the war,” said Vietnam War veteran Robert Burke. “The soldier should never be disrespected.”

“The ones that came home later were more involved in the namecalling and people telling them to take their uniforms off before they go out on the street because they’d be yelled at and spit at,” said George Wiggins, an Air Force veteran.

But organizer and veteran Ed Hajduk said they wanted to right that wrong.

Some Vietnam veterans finally received recognition on Tuesday morning at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for National Vietnam War Veterans Day. They were presented with a pin, a handshake and a “thank you.”

“I think it helps,” said Wiggins. “It’s something that they can look at and say, ‘Yes, I was a veteran. I served during that era, thanks for looking at me and saying, welcome home.'”

“We need to recognize them for their service and also to remember that we don’t forget that,” said Hajduk. “We don’t forget the vets who are coming home now and those in the future.”

They also remembered the more than 58,000 lives lost and still missing by playing taps and laying a wreath.

“We appreciate what they have done, what they and their families have done,” said Hajduk.

Hajduk also encouraged everyone to acknowledge those who are still alive.

He said unfortunately about 600 Vietnam vets die every day. He said now is the time to honor our heroes before it’s too late.