PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA has a new video of a man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and sticking an Apple AirTag to her SUV.

Police say Ronald Roessler took stalking to a new level. Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies walked Roessler into the magistrate judge’s office Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to stalking and waived his preliminary hearing.

He’s accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, violating the protection from abuse order and using tech to track her every move.

His alleged victim and her husband told Pennsylvania State Troopers that someone came to their Oklahoma Township home and walked behind her vehicle. She said she then started getting notifications on her phone that she was being tracked by an AirTag.

Troopers later found the device, about the size of a quarter, taped to the woman’s SUV trailer hitch. KDKA learned Tuesday that Roessler pleaded guilty and worked out a deal alongside his attorney for probation and a potential reward for good behavior.

According to Apple, if this happens to you, you’ll see an alert pop up saying “AirTag found moving with you.” If you can’t find the device or cause it to emit a sound, Apple suggests going to a safe public location and calling the police.

Apple also said one method to disable an AirTag is to twist counterclockwise on the back and take the battery out.

For more tips from Apple, click here.