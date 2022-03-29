By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A medical helicopter was called to a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County.
Details are limited, but dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash at Beaver Street in Zelienople. The call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said.
Crews on scene had the road blocked off.
A medical helicopter was requested at the scene, though there's been no word on how many people were injured or the severity of injuries.