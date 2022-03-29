By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ben Roethlisberger and his family were in the stands at PPG Paints Arena when the Penguins took the ice in special no. 7 warmup jerseys.

A long line of players wearing Roethlisberger’s number streamed out of the locker room and onto the ice ahead before taking on the New York Rangers.

Hi Ben 👋 pic.twitter.com/1IkXptNu08 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 29, 2022

Fans were also invited to bring their Terrible Towels, and Roethlisberger was scheduled for a ceremonial puck drop before the start of the game.

Photos from the stands show Roethlisberger with his children smiling at the display on the ice.

Fans can also bid on the warmup jerseys with the proceeds going to Light of Life.

Roethlisberger retired this year after 18 seasons with the Steelers.