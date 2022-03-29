By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University Prep in the Hill District is operating on a modified lockdown today after weapons were found at a nearby abandoned home.
The home is located along Vancroft Street, Pittsburgh Public School officials said.
A modified lockdown means no one is allowed inside or outside of the school without a pre-scheduled appointment, the Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.
Pittsburgh Schools police are investigating the discovery of the firearms.
Stay with KDKA for latest on this developing story.