PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a cool and sunny day in Western Pennsylvania.

High temperatures will likely hit the low 40s.

Noon temperatures will be around the freezing mark. Winds will be light. I have Pittsburgh hitting 42 degrees for the high.

A warm front will move through our area first thing on Wednesday morning.

The front will bring a mixed precipitation chance just in time for the morning commute so we have issued a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential impact.

At this point I expect the impact to be relatively low, but you will wake up to what I will call ‘wacky’ weather to start Wednesday with snow, rain and sleet being possible.

Surface temperatures will be near 32 degrees during the morning as well so while the chance is low, icy conditions will be possible.

I do not foresee that we will have school delays on Wednesday just in case you are wondering about that. You will certainly want to give yourself some extra time heading into work or school though with the light mixed precipitation

having an impact.

Behind the front, the rest of Wednesday is looking fantastic. Highs will soar to near 70 degrees on Thursday with Wednesday seeing a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Wednesday should be dry after 10:00 a.m., meaning the kids should be able to get out and play after school with comfy conditions being present.

Thursday, while warm, will also have a chance for light rain and drizzle through the day so it won’t be as optimal for getting out and playing after school.

Friday is also looking damp with light rain and even some light snow being expected.

Looking quickly at the weekend, Saturday still is looking dry with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday both look seasonal with morning lows both days in the mid 30s.

I now have a rain chance on Sunday with highs near 50.

