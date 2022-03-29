PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sun is shining!

Alert: First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday morning for chance of some freezing rain/rain/snow especially north of PIT

Aware: Could have some thunder early Thursday and a bit of rain/snow mixing early Friday

We need it to help warm us up as we missed tying a record low by 1 degree Tuesday morning. The record low is 13 and we dipped to 14 degrees.

This comes after we set a record minimum high temperature yesterday of only 27 degrees — the old record was 30 — and we’re now on record as the eighth-snowiest March in Pittsburgh.

Temperatures will rebound to the 40s Tuesday under sunny skies, and warmer air swings in Wednesday, along with more moisture. Some of that may arrive when temps dip near freezing overnight, and could produce some brief freezing rain/rain/snow mix, especially north of Pittsburgh. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday morning for possibly slick roads.

Most of the area should be all rain by 8 a.m., and temps take off to the 60s by afternoon.

The warmth continues Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder in the morning and some showers before more “normal” temps arrive Friday and stick through the weekend in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.