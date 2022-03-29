By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s First Lady celebrated Women’s History Month on Monday by honoring women through art and local artists.
Michelle Gainey met with a group of Pittsburgh artists who are participating in the Pittsburgh Paints Initiative.
Their art will be on display in the Mayor’s Office for the next month.
“Those are things women across the world have done, raising children, giving to the community, serving as, they are the reason why we exist,” Gainey said.
This is the second Pittsburgh Paints exhibit in the Mayor’s Office.
In February, the exhibit celebrated Black History Month.
The Mayor’s Office says each month will feature a unique theme dedicated to Pittsburgh’s diverse voices.