Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
FDA Authorizes Second Booster Of Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults 50 And Up
The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to allow adults age 50 and older to get a second booster.
W. Va. Residents Can Apply For Help Paying Water, Sewer Bills
Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Cold Temperatures, Snow Chances
Continued cold and snowy conditions will make for a rough Monday.
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Snow Totals Set Daily Maximum Record For March In Pittsburgh
Scattered snow is going to linger tonight but some warmer temperatures are in our future.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
NFL Makes Adjustments To Rooney Rule To Aid Minority Hiring
Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach.
Pat Narduzzi Signs Contract Extension With University Of Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi has agreed to a new contract that will keep him at the University of Pittsburgh through at least 2030.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather
With cold temperatures and precipitation on the way, PennDOT is planning vehicle restrictions across the state.
White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To Increase
With holiday travel picking up, the U.S. is considering travel rules with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
More
CBS+
CBS News Pittsburgh
Watch Now
PTL Links: March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022 at 9:26 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Dr. Lori
|
YouTube Channel
Stanley Steemer
Bonnie Loya
Ask Dr. G
Stress Tracker
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram