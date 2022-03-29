By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A father and son were arrested for allegedly stealing from a condemned church in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
According to court paperwork, officers found David and Justin Kearns inside St. Lawrence Church on Penn Avenue Monday night.
Justin said he was “scrapping” while David said he was there to look at the architecture, police said.
Officers noted the church was in the process of being demolished and there were signs posted saying no trespassing allowed. Neither of the men had permission to be on the property, police said.
Both are facing charges of burglary.