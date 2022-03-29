PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major meeting is set to get underway today in Harrisburg pertaining to tolls along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Legislation has been introduced that is aimed at increasing transparency for E-ZPass holders and to save them from paying unexpected fees when they go through toll booths.

State leaders say last year, thousands of Pennsylvanians were charged V-tolls, or $10 fees, totaling millions of dollars.

Those fees came as a result of transponders not being detected when drivers traveled through toll plazas.

The Turnpike Commission says this happens if the transponder is placed improperly or if it malfunctions.

State leaders say the problem is that the Commission didn’t notify customers.

The new legislation would require the Commission to alert the E-ZPass account holder within 24 hours by email.

The email must explain why the driver is receiving a V-toll and provide solutions to fix the issue with the transponder.

Under the proposed legislation, the Commission may charge a fee for the toll if the email provided by the account holder is invalud.

If the legislation passes, it will go into effect in 60 days.