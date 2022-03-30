BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Baldwin mother and her boyfriend face a long list of charges for disturbing allegations.
Police say Madeline Klein’s 1-year-old boy sat on her lower back while a sexual act was performed on her and filmed. Police also filed charges against her Munhall boyfriend Jacob Martin.
A total of three videos allegedly show the infant present and naked while the couple engaged in sexual activity.
Baldwin police started investigating when Klein’s ex-boyfriend — the father of the baby boy — discovered the videos. He said he reclaimed the phone that he allegedly owned after a break-up.
Police watched all three videos and said Klein could be heard saying in the video, “This is family time.”
They face multiple charges including sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor. They’re due in court before the judge in a few days.