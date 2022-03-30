CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning on April 4, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will update its entry requirements for events at its venues.

Entry requirements such as mask requirements and proof of vaccination will be determined on a per-event basis set by the artist or promoter.

The decision comes as COVID-19 positivity rates in Allegheny County remain low.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says they’re continuing to monitor CDC, state, and local health requirements and will adjust as necessary.

You can find a full list of events and requirements on the Cultural Trust website.