PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Active weather rolls through today with all types of precipitation really being possible. This includes snow, sleet, freezing rain and obviously just rain too.

This is all happening due to a fairly strong warm front that is moving through.

Right Now: A freezing drizzle is possible as we start the day.

Alert: There are advisories for the usual suspects that winter weather’s hard like the Ridges, Laurel Highlands, & I-80 corridor.

Aware: Part of the area is under a marginal storm risk tomorrow. Snow showers are possible throughout the day on Friday.

We will see morning lows around 32 degrees with afternoon highs soaring to near 70! This afternoon should be dry.

Looking ahead parts of our area will actually have a chance for weak storms tomorrow with a marginal risk being issued for places just east and a slight risk of storms issued for the center-east of the state.

Highs on Thursday will stay warm, with us having a solid chance of hitting 70 degrees for the high. Morning lows will be warm with us seeing a morning low in the low 50s.

It will be cooler on Friday.

I am still trying to work out exactly how cold the morning of Friday will be as it looks like we should expect snow showers through most of the day. Temperatures aren’t lining up though with snow chances right now though so I will continue to fine-tune that part of the forecast.

At this point, we likely will see temperatures falling through the morning on Friday.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday still is looking dry but I am going to continue with a small drizzle/snow chance for Sunday morning.

Both afternoons though are looking seasonal.

