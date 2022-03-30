By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of abusing patients at a Beaver County long-term care facility faced a judge Wednesday on federal hate crime charges.
Tyler Smith is pleading not guilty to abusing patients for more than a year at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton with co-worker, Zachary Dinell.
A jury will decide Smith’s fate.
Smith and Dinell are accused of taking videos and photos of the abuse, police said. The alleged attacks ranged from punching and kicking to spraying irritants into patients' eyes and mouths.
In all, 13 residents were victimized, investigators said.
Smith could face significant jail time if convicted. He is currently out on bond.
Smith could face significant jail time if convicted. He is currently out on bond.

The judge warned if he violates any part of his release he could be detained until trial.
Dinell is still awaiting arraignment in a state prison.