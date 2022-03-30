By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.READ MORE: Bruce Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis Shines Spotlight On Research And Support In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 800 block of North Homewood Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert on Wednesday evening.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed On Mt. Washington
Officers located the juvenile, who was shot in the head. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim was riding a bike on North Homewood Avenue when he was shot.
A juvenile shot in the head while riding his bike along N.Homewood Ave. near Frankstown Ave. in Homewood says @PghPolice Officers got a shot spotter alert for 4 shots fired. Officers did CPR before medics arrived. He is in critical condition.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/aBRHzoO5oC
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) March 31, 2022
There are no suspects at this time.MORE NEWS: Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke Hopes To Open Doors For Other Women In College Sports
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.