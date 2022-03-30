CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Police said the victim is in critical condition.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 800 block of North Homewood Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert on Wednesday evening.

Officers located the juvenile, who was shot in the head. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim was riding a bike on North Homewood Avenue when he was shot.

There are no suspects at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.