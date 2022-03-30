By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in North Versailles was convicted of murder.
After several days of testimony, a jury found Darrel Hardy guilty of first degree murder in the 2018 death of Zack Moore.READ MORE: Man Found Dead In Road In North Versailles
Moore was found lying in the middle of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Dixon Avenue, shot in the head. Police believed Moore had been shot while inside a vehicle, then pushed out.
Hardy was also accused of burning the vehicle involved in the homicide.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested In Connection To North Versailles Homicide
No sentencing date has been set yet.