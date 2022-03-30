PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after threatening to blow up a local hospital.

Christopher Moran is accused of making terroristic threats and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction to blow up St. Clair Hospital.

According to police paperwork, Moran made a recorded call from inside the hospital, saying “If you throw me out to the wolves, you better believe I’m going to come back here with a (expletive) bomb.

Police say all patients were removed from the area after Moran stated his name in the call.

The complaint states that Moran went through a psychiatric evaluation, was deemed mentally stable, and then was immediately discharged for the safety of the hospital.

A preliminary hearing will take place next week

Moran is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Bail was denied on account of public safety.