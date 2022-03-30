By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Turtle Creek.
Just before 1:00 a.m., county 911 were notified of a possible shooting in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue.
Allegheny County Police responded to the scene and found evidence that a shooting took place.
Not long after police arrived on the scene, they were alerted to a man who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He is in stable condition.
Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
