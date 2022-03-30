By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in McKeesport.
According to police, officers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Sumac Street just before midnight on Tuesday night.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place.
Shortly afterwards, a man showed up a nearby hospital who had been shot in the head. He was last listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.