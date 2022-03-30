CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in Point Breeze.

Police said the Walgreens on Penn Avenue was held up Tuesday evening.

A man walked in just before 9:45 p.m. and threatened the clerk with a gun, police said, though the clerk didn’t see a gun. The alleged robber stole cash from the register, then ran.

No one was hurt.

Police are investigating.