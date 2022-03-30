By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be a one-time easement in the Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship this year.

Announced this morning, the attendance requirement will be eliminated for the class of 2022.

“This one-time easement of the scholarship requirements is intended to ensure that class of 2022 students can pursue post-secondary plans despite the significant challenges experienced by them during the pandemic,” they said in a release.

The class of 2022 will be able to use their four-year scholarship for up to five years following their high school graduation.

Students will still be required to meet GPA, residency, and enrollment requirements.

“We have concluded that class of 2022 students will have attendance issues due to COVID-19 exposures and alternating between remote and in-person schooling,” said Executive Director Saleem Ghubril. “We know that post-secondary enrollment has declined both nationally and locally due to the challenges of the pandemic. We hope to mitigate declines in enrollment for the class of 2022 to the extent that we can.”

The Pittsburgh Promise scholarship helps with college access for urban youth and to date has invested more than $160 million in scholarships and has seen nearly 4,000 Promise Scholars graduate, give back, and work in Pittsburgh.

Information on the Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship can be found at this link.