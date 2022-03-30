By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – Two Philadelphia Police officers are recovering this morning after being led on a chase last night.
A road rage suspect they were pursuing slammed into two parked cars and then their cruiser.
Our sister station KYW say the suspect’s car was reported stolen in a carjacking in Pittsburgh three days ago.
Police have not yet said if the suspect is the same one from the carjacking in Pittsburgh.
