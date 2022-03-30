By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular diner in Bloomfield is shutting its doors.
Bitter Ends Garden on Liberty Avenue served up breakfast, brunch and more, but it will close for good next month.
The restaurant focused on farm-to-table-ingredients.
The owner says she is grateful for the support but that it’s time to move on.
The space won’t be empty for long though. The Thyme Machine, which is a local food cart right now, will take over the spot.
Bitter Ends last day will be April 20.