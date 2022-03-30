By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is climbing up the ranks in yet another NHL statistical category.

Crosby will finish the 2021-22 season averaging more than a point-per-game — the 17th time he’ll achieve that feat.

Elite company. Sidney Crosby's 70 points (25G-45A) in 56 games this season ensure that he will average a point per game for the 17th time in his career. pic.twitter.com/ociSM2lZBq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2022

Crosby is now tied for 2nd all time when it comes to the number of seasons averaging a point-per-game or higher.

With 17 such seasons, he has tied Gordie Howe at 17 and trails only Wayne Gretzky, who had 19 such seasons.

Crosby’s highest point-per-game average came in the 2010-11 season, when he averaged 1.61 points per game — but his season was cut short due to concussion-related issues.

Two more seasons averaging a point-per-game or higher would put Crosby tied with Gretzky alone at the top of the record books.

Crosby and Gretzky are the only players to start their career with 17 or more point-per-game seasons.