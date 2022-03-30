By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Police said Crystal Veasey shot Glenn Smith Jr. on Emerald Drive in Plum during a breakup in January.
Veasey was in a relationship with Smith and was visiting from Ohio. During the argument, police said the couple broke up and Smith told Veasey to leave his house. Smith said he turned around to find Veasey pointing a gun at him, and she fired several times.
The two got into a physical fight before Smith ran outside looking for help, police said. Veasey ran to the kitchen for a knife and began to chase after him, investigators said.
While the shooting was not caught on camera, Ring Doorbell footage showed Smith in the middle of the road calling for help.
Veasey is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.